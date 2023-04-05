MANISTEE — Manistee, Pentwater and Manistee Catholic opened the 2023 track season Wednesday afternoon at the Manistee Early Bird Meet at Manistee Community Track.
Complete results were not available at press time. However, Pentwater and Manistee Catholic were happy with the way the season began — including a new school record at Pentwater in the boys 3,200-meter run.
“It was not too shabby. We’ll take it. It kept getting better (with the weather),” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It was nice to start out with a meet where there wasn’t a lot of pressure. I have a quite a few new athletes, and we had 16 personal records.
“Abie VanDuinen set the school record in the two-mile. He’s gunning for the mile (record) on Saturday.”
Fatura said VanDuinen ran roughly a 10:18 — official results for the race were unavailable — besting teammate Mitchel Daniels’ record of 10:30.49 that was set last season.
“Mitchel handled that really well,” Fatura said. “You can’t be mad at Abie. It doesn’t matter the conditions… he puts in a lot of work.”
Fatura was also thrilled that her team — from the stars to the newcomers to the sport — were encouraged by the progress even for the first meet.
“That’s just as heart warming and amazing,” Fatura said. “We need to celebrate our own successes more. We really should we need to be proud of ourselves.”
Freshman Andrew Potter stood out for the Sabers, winning the 200-meter dash and the 300 hurdles, while finishing second in the 110 hurdles. He set personal records in the 200 and the 300 hurdles.
"He just took advantage of the situation that he had and was phenomenal," said Sabers coach Gabe Wise. "He was dominant."
Luke Niedzielski took second in the 400 in a personal record time of 56.35 and was third in his first attempt at the 100.
Peter Hybza finished second in the 800 and third in the 1,600. Lee Pizana took second in the pole vault, after two poles broke.
Madison Duke, a freshman, went out early and had the lead through seven hurdles before clipping her heel, tumbling to the track.
Without any hesitation, she got back up and cleared the final two hurdles to finish in sixth place with a personal best time 1:04.35.
"I believe she would have been a sub-minute 300-meter hurdle," Wise said. "The time aside, the (personal record) aside, what I saw in that moment was grit, determination and heart.
"A lot of people would have quit in that moment. The fact that she got back up and attacked those last two hurdles was an amazing moment. The other athletes recognized it and came up and congratulated her."
Manistee’s Kaden Kott won the 100 while Luke Senters was the 800 and the 1,600 winner. Kott teamed with Nick Hornkohl, Kanon Petzak and Rafael Gonalves to win the 800 relay. Senters ran with Jack O’Donnell, Trevor Adamczak and Jarod Wright to win the 3,200 relay. Caius Johns won the shot put and high jump. Damien McEntaffer won the pole vault.
Pentwater’s Kaleb Brown took the 400 and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay with Lane Rood, Logan Fatura and Will Werkema-Grondsma. Brown, Rood, Werkerma-Grondsma and VanDuinen won the 1,600 relay. Brown won the long jump.
For the girls, Lacey Zimmerman won the 100 with Audrey Huizenga taking the 200. Alayna Edmondson won the 300 hurdles.
Manistee won three of the relays, too. Ashtyn Janis and Libby McCarthy teamed with Edmondson and Zimmerman to win the 400 relay. Janis, Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman won the 800 relay. Magdalena Herberger, Verda Korzeniewski, Georgia Haag and Gabrielle Senters won the 3,200 relay.
Brooke Jankwietz won the discus while McCarthy won the high jump. Gege Hansen won the pole vault.