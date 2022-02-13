OSCODA — Mason County Central is down to three wrestlers as a trio of Spartans were able to get through the MHSAA Division 4 individual wrestling district Saturday in Oscoda.
Senior Andrew Quinn won the 285-pound championship with a pair of pins to earn a berth in the individual regional at Charlevoix.
“Andrew is firing on all cylinders right now,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “I think he had 15 points in the first period before he pinned his opponent (in the final). He is wrestling real well right now.”
Freshman Hunter Sanford advanced to the championship round at 112 pounds. He picked up a major decision in the semifinals before dropping a 5-3 decision Mio-AuSable’s Tyler Demory in the final.
“Demory is a real tough competitor. Hunter wrestled well, and we will be looking to meet him again next week,” Trim said. “This is one of the stronger weights at our district and regional. It makes for a tougher path but will help to better prepare us for tough, high-level matches.”
Sanford is 42-4.
Sophomore Zane McCabe was the runner-up at 125 pounds. He pinned back-to-back foes before dropping a 6-1 decision to Trace Reay of Twas.
“All of these matches gave us things to work on for next week,” Trim said. “We will put the work in and be ready for rematches next week.”
McCabe is 42-10.
Seeing their respective seasons come to a close were sophomore Aidan Hirschfeld (119 pounds), Carter Hirschfeld (140), Raiden Keefer (189) and Ethan Horacek (215).