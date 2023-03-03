DETROIT — Three area wrestlers are competing for medals Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field at the MHSAA individual wrestling state tournament.
Mason County Central’s Zane McCabe, Hunter Sanford and Nyveah Wendt are all still wrestling Saturday after Friday’s match-ups.
Hart had its four state qualifiers eliminated in the boys Division 3 bracket, and Manistee’s girl also saw her season conclude in the girls bracket.
McCabe can finish no worse than sixth today after Friday’s matches in the boys Division 3 bracket. McCabe (51-5), a junior, reached the semifinals with back-to-back decisions against Hopkins’ Colton Kennedy, 6-0, and Mount Morris’ Miguel Quintanilla, 8-7. The lost by technical fall to Dundee’s Cameron Chinavare in the semifinals, placing him in the consolation bracket.
McCabe will start Saturday facing the winner of an earlier match between Kent City’s Zane Kik or Portland’s Ethan Webert.
Sanford is in line for an all-state medal at 113 pounds. Sanford started his day with a pin against Mount Morris’ Noah Bacon in 1:57. Sanford (48-9), a sophomore, then was pinned by Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, Sanford neared a victory by injury against Imlay City’s Tanner Land.
Sanford starts the day with a match against Algonac’s Chris Campbell today.
Hart senior Guillermo Ortega (33-12) dropped both of his matches at 150 pounds. He lost a sudden victory match to Whitehall’s Darnell Mack, and then lost a 5-2 decision to Clinton’s Ethan Younts.
Hart sophomore Alex Hicks (43-11) also lost a sudden victory match in his opener at 157 pounds, falling to Yale’s Cole McLaughlin. He then was pinned by Corunna’s Xavier Anderson.
Hart senior Zane Thomas (39-11) lost a 7-4 decision to Armada’s Zac Dykes at 175 pounds, then dropped a 2-0 decision to Watervliet’s Riley Hess.
Hart freshman Halen Boos (34-23) had to face Dundee’s Kade Kluce in the first round, and Kluce earned the pin. Boos then lost a decision to Niles Brandywine’s Kaiden Rieth.
In the girls bracket, Nyveah Wendt will finish with a medal after rebounding from a opening-round loss. Wendt (29-18), a sophomore, was pinned by Battle Creek Harper Creek’s Alexandrea Stiltner in the opening round. Wendt then won back-to-back decisions against Detroit Voyager’s Trinity Munoz, 8-7, and Allen Park’s Alyssa Campbell, 8-6.
Wendt will face her season-long nemesis, Montague’s Savannah Winkleblack, today.
Manistee’s Ava Pike was pinned in her opening match at 100 pounds by Olesya Mullins of St. Louis. Pike (19-18), a sophomore, then lost a decision to Brianna Lynch of Monroe St. Mary.