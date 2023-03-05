DETROIT — Mason County Central’s three wrestlers finished with placings at the MHSAA individual wrestling state tournament, led by junior Zane McCabe’s fourth-place finish and Nyveah Wendt becoming the first girl to earn All-State in wrestling in girls history.
“We had a great tournament,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “I am very proud of all three of these wrestlers. They are fun to coach and even more fun to watch. They have worked very hard for many years to get to where they are and they deserve these accolades. The part that is even more exciting is that they all return next year. “
McCabe finished his season 52-6. At 126 pounds, McCabe started his Saturday with a pin against Portland’s Ethan Webert in four minutes, two seconds. In the third place match, he lost a 6-1 decision to Connor Younts of Clinton.
“Zane is really able to stay composed during a match and knows where he needs to go and where and when he needs to score,” Trim said. “That helped him to finish so well this weekend.”
Trim praised Wendt and Hunter Sanford.
“Hunter Sanford and Nyvaeh Wendt both finished 8th to earn all state honors as well this weekend.,” Trim said. “Both wrestlers added to their list of accomplishments and are half way through two very exciting and successful careers.”
Wendt (29-20), a sophomore at 110 pounds in the girls bracket, lost by pin in her first match Saturday to Montague’s Savannah Winkleblack by pin. In the eighth place match, she was pinned by Battle Creek Harper Creek’s Alexandrea Stiltner in a rematch of the opening round on Friday.
“Nevaeh becomes the first female from Mason County to earn a medal and become all state in wrestling,” Trim said.
Hunter Sanford (48-11), a sophomore at 113 pounds in Division 3, dropped a 4-2 decision to Algonac’s Chris Campbell in his first match on Saturday. In the seventh-place match, Mount Morris’ Noah Bacon pinned Sanford.
Hunter adds a second medal in two years after another great season on the mat.