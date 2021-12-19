HART — Mason County Central had three wrestlers earn medals at Hart's Mark Bosse Invitational Saturday.
Andrew Quinn remained undefeated with a 13-0 record as he won the tournament title at this weight class. Quinn defeated Jacob Reynolds of Three Rivers in the finals. Of his 13 victories, he has pinned 12 foes.
"Andrew is wrestling at a very high level right now," said Central coach Kendel Trim. "He just isn't making any mistakes right now and is very aggressive. It is a great start to the season, but we have a long way to go."
Zane McCabe was third at 125 pounds and finished 3-1 for the day. Hunter Sanford was 4-1 at 112 pounds and finished fifth.
"Hunter and Zane are both right on the edge of breaking through to that next level," Trim said. "I feel that both wrestlers have the ability to do that this year while they are still underclassmen."
Jacob Maidens, at 119 pounds, and Aiden Hirschfeld, at 119 pounds, each went 2-2 for the day.
The Spartans return to the mat on Thursday for the Traverse City West Holiday Invitational.