REMUS — Ludington saw three of its boys track team members win regional championships in four events Saturday at the MHSAA Division 2 regional hosted by Remus Chippewa Hills.
Overall, the Orioles had five members of its boys and girls track teams qualify for the MHSAA Division 2 track and field state meet at Zeeland Public Schools. That meet is scheduled for Saturday, June 5.
To reach the state meet, athletes needed to either finish first or second. Additional qualifiers for the state meet can also be in the mix, if they meet certain standards in their respective events.
Chazz Rohrer swept the throws. He threw for 52 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the shot put, more three feet better than his next highest competitor. In the discus, he threw for 153 feet, 10 inches, winning that even by more than six feet.
Lucas Peterson won the 300-meter hurdles (42.54). Caleb Smith cleared 6 feet to win the high jump regional championship.
Lindy Murphy was the regional runner-up in the pole vault as she cleared 9 feet. RyAnn Rohrer finished second in the shot put (40-6) to reach the state meet.
Gwen Shamel finished sixth in the 800-meter run (2:29.51).
The 3,200-meter relay team of Olivia Andersen, Mackenzie Keillor, Anna Burton and Shamel were fourth (10:56.82).