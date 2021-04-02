KALAMAZOO — Three Hart wrestlers earned medals at the MHSAA Division 3 individual wrestling state tournament at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.
The Pirates took 10 wrestlers to the state tournament.
Mason Cantu, a junior, finished third at 145 pounds with his only loss coming to eventual state champion Casey Swiderski of Dundee.
Cantu pinned Michigan Center’s Conner Stewart and earned a 5-4 victory against Whitehall’s Marco Moore to reach the semifinals. Cantu then was pinned by Swiderski. Cantu was set to face Olivet’s Tyler Schofield, but Cantu won by injury forfeit.
In the third place match, Cantu defeated Algonac’s Jacob Kasner, 3-2, to take third.
Cantu went 34-4 this season.
Trayce Tate, a sophomore, took fourth at 119 pounds. He received a bye to open the tournament, and then defeated Whitehall’s Matthew Goodrich, 4-1, in the quarterfinals.
Eventual champion Kaden Chinavare of Dundee earned an 8-2 decision against Tate. He rebounded with a pin of Gladstone’s Austin Solis to earn a berth in the third place match. Richmond’s Hunter Keller defeated Tate, 5-4.
Tate went 26-6 this season.
Thomas Tanner, a senior, finished eighth at 160 pounds. Tanner received a bye in the first round, then fell to Flint Powers’ Connor Owens, 18-6, in a major decision.
He rebounded with a pin of Freeland’s Nolan VanLoo in 4:59, but lost a 13-1 major decision to Alma’s Jacob Munger. In the seventh-place match, Tanner lost to Richmond’s Gavin Resk.
Tanner wrapped his senior year 30-9.
Leo Guadarrama, a junior, went 1-2 at 189 pounds. He lost a 11-6 decision to Richmond’s Wesley Peters in the opener, but rebounded with a 3-1 decision against Napoleon’s Trevin Eggleston. Guadarrama then dropped a 6-5 decision to Sanford Meridian’s Jake Schultz.
Guadarrama finished his junior year 34-4.
Spencer Vanderzwaag, a senior, also was 1-2 but at 130 pounds. He opened with a 7-5 loss to Millington’s Luke Sherman. He picked up a 9-4 victory against Portland’s Drew Miller, but then was defeated 6-0 by Freeland’s Tyler Tomasek.
Braeden Carskadon, a senior, lost both of his matches at 285 pounds. He was pinned by Richmond’s Dan McKiernan in the opener, and then he lost by pin to Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush.
Carskadon finished his senior year 26-13.
Bryce Jorissen, a sophomore, also dropped both of his matches at 103 pounds. He was pinned by eventual state champion Dundee’s Kade Kluce. Jorissen then was pinned by Otisville LakeVille’s Jon Huggler.
Jorissen was 23-14 his sophomore year.
Trenton Swihart, a sophomore, lost both of his matches at 112 pounds. Swihart lost to Montrose’s Hunter Coxon by pin. He then lost a 7-1 decision to Napoleon’s Brenden Yob. He went 30-9 this season.
Austin Martinez, a freshman, was defeated in both of his matches at 125 pounds. Martinez was pinned in the opener, and then lost a 4-3 decision to Otisville LakeVille’s Chance Thomas. He finished 18-13 this year.
Chance Alvesteffer, a junior, dropped both of his matches at 135 pounds. Alvesteffer lost in sudden victory to South Haven’s Ray Woodall in the opener. Otisville LakeVille’s Nathan Young defeated Alvesteffer, 3-0. Alvesteffer was 30-7.