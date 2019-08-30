GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington's girls swimming and diving team competed at the Northview Invitational with Audra Shoop, RyAnn Rohrer and Anna Wietrzykowski all doing well.

The invitational included Trenton, Byron Center, Grand Rapids Christian, Grandville, Hamilton and Wayland.

Shoop was eighth in the 100-yard individual medley and 12th in the 50 butterfly. Rohrer swam to a 15th in the 100 freestyle and an 11th in the 50 breaststroke. Wietrzykowski was 17th in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

