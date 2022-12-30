FREELAND — Mason County Central saw three of its wrestlers earn medals at the Freeland Holiday Invitational Thursday in Freeland.

“Freeland is one of our toughest tournaments of the year and definitely one of our favorites. Freeland stands as our mid-season measuring stick,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “If you can place at Freeland, you are wrestling at the level of a state qualifier. There are no guarantees in wrestling but this shows us where we need to work and lets the guys know the level that they need to achieve if they want to achieve their goals.”

Zane McCabe (14-0) remained undefeated for the season with a title at 126 pounds. He defeated Clare’s Andrew Moreno with a pin in the second period.

“Zane just looks really tough right now,” Trim said. “He has really improved on his technique from previous years. He hits his moves smooth, fast and technically correct, and it is really paying off.”

Hunter Sanford (12-2) reached the championship round before losing to Yale’s Landon Sopha.

“Hunter is wrestling well. He had one of the toughest weights at the tournament. In the semis, he wrestled Quinton Everett of Chesaning, a returning state medalist, and pinned him in the first period.

“Hunter has beaten several returning state qualifiers and medalists this year,” Trim said. “It is good for us to see wrestlers like Sopha (No. 3 in Division 2) during the year. We have a tough schedule so when we get to the state finals, we are used to wrestling athletes at that level.”

Gradyn Wilson (10-4) was fifth at heavyweight.

“Gradyn wrestled really well. He doesn't have a ton of big-match experience yet, but he knows what our system can produce at heavyweight and he is on the right track,” Trim said. “He can see that he is right there with the best heavyweights, even as a sophomore, which means big things are ahead for Gradyn Wilson, and this achievement is a great start.”

Mason County Central returns to the mat Wednesday when it wrestles Hart and Ludington in Ludington.

LADY MAT CAT INVITATIONAL

MONTAGUE — Mason County Central’s Nyveah Wendt (10-7) reached the championship round of the Lady Mat Cat Invitational in Montague before losing to Savannah Winkleblack of Montague, 9-3.

“Nyveah wrestled great in Montague. Her finals opponent was a returning state medalist, and Nyveah was right in that match. On her way to finals, she defeated two state-ranked opponents to make the finals,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “In the semifinals, Nyveah defeated Anna Pontzious of Utica Eisenhower, 8-4. This was Nyveah's first loss at the state meet last year so this was a big win.

“It is harder to find good competition for the girls, but we still do a good job of getting Nyvaeh against the state-ranked girls and she is competitive in all of those matches.

“This tournament is a great tournament. Last year Nyveah didn't place here and this year she was in the finals,” Trim said. “What we didn't realize then is that all of the girls she wrestled here would be at the state meet at the end of the year. This lets us know where she is at and what she needs to work on, and right now it looks like we are on a very good track.”