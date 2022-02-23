Three ice fishermen won Pere Marquette Expeditions’ Gettin’ Jiggy tournament last Saturday. Justin Morgan caught a 14 3/16-inch crappie with a minnow on Hamlin Lake to earn his $175. Steven Rickert caught a 10 1/2-inch blue gill on an undisclosed lake in Mason County to win $175. Clive Seydell caught a 12 15/16-inch perch with a minnow on Pere Marquette Lake to win $175. In all, there were 52 entrants in the tournament.
