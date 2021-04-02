Believe it or not, turkey season is two weeks away — assuming you got the first season for our area, called area K by the DNR.
If you live a fishing and hunting lifestyle, there are many things that will get your blood pumping — seeing a nice buck, seeing a planer board swim out of line, seeing a bobber go down — but for me, one of the high points will always be getting a tom turkey to come in gobbling to your calls.
Turkey gobbles seem impossibly loud when you get them to come in close. It’s unlike any other sound in the woods and it’s so much more intense when you hear it in a hunting setting.
What follows is a summary of the gear you’ll want to pick up before your first turkey hunt.
Camo
Turkeys aren’t smart, but they are as wary and observant as any wild animal in the woods. When something doesn’t look right, turkeys will clam up and walk off, leaving you to wonder what went wrong.
Good camouflage is vital because it lets you make more mistakes. Sure, thousands of turkeys have been shot by hunters in Army surplus camouflage, but you’ll never regret getting better camouflage.
Among the most important items of camouflage are gloves and a headcovering. First, they let you get away with movements like shouldering your shotgun, but second, if you get into the May season, they keep the mosquitos out.
As I write this, I’ve just read a report from one of the Riverton Cooper boys that the first tick of the year has been found as well. I had a very close friend contract a tick-borne disease last year, and it was quite a health scare and knocked him down to about 70 percent of his physical endurance for about 6 months. It’s been a year, and he’s just now feeling like he has the energy to go out and enjoy the outdoors like he used to. So gloves and headnets are a good idea.
Shotgun
Back in the days when shotguns were readily available and ammunition was readily available, you’d want a shotgun with a 24-inch barrel so that it was lighter to carry and quicker to swing. Camouflaged guns also allow you to get away with more movement than typical wood stocks and blued barrels would. Having said that, you can still get away with any shotgun if you’re careful. If you’re struggling to find a dedicated turkey shotgun, pickup what you can, make sure it’s got removable choke tubes and pick up some camouflage tape for the barrel.
One thing you definitely want is a turkey choke. This is a full-plus choke that will keep your BBs flying in a tight pattern to distances of 30 to 35 yards.
Another really nice feature you want on a shotgun is sling studs on the stock and forestock. When you’re turkey hunting public land, there’s a lot of hiking. Being able to put your sling on your shoulder is really nice — particularly if you’re hiking out with a 20-pound bird on your other shoulder.
When it comes to shells, you’ll see No. 4 and No. 5 shot, mixes of the two or even half-sizes. It’s personal preference. Don’t assume that newer shells will group better out of your particular shotgun! You have to go to the range and pattern them on a target or a gong. Unless you know you’re shooting at 40 yards from your particular setup, you don’t have to stress too much about ammunition. Find something you’re comfortable with and buy multiple boxes of it.
Vest
A turkey vest is not a must, but it’s another creature comfort that I won’t leave the house without. First, a good vest has some type of a padded seat attached to it. It typically snows or rains the first night of the season, so having something dry to sit on is great. Second, your vest gives you a place to keep extra shells, calls and decoys. Some even have a game pocket large enough to fit a turkey.
Decoys
A couple decoys are always nice to have around. A hen and a jake decoy usually will get you all the activity you need. These don’t need to be expensive, they just need a fair degree of detail. Decoys alone won’t bring you a tom, but they are a huge boost to your setup. They give the turkeys one less thing to be curious about: “Where’s that sound coming from? Oh, it’s those turkeys there.” When I try to call without decoys I notice the birds get quiet as they get close.
Calls
I’ll get into calling next week in detail, but if you’re new to turkey hunting or have not had success, there are several types of calls to consider. The “best” depends on your situation and your skill.
First, a push-button friction call shouldn’t be discounted. These are spring-loaded and make it easy to learn the basic yelp, cluck and purr.
I look at calls as one set of tools for different jobs — like a set of socket wrenches with three different extensions.
A box call is the loudest call. It’s my search call, but I can do all the calls I need on it.
A slate-and-peg call is the most nuanced call. When I need the sounds to be perfect, to get that turkey to take 10 more steps for a shooter perched in front of me, that’s the call I want in my hands.
A diaphragm call can do all of the above, but hands free. If you’re a solo hunter, you definitely want to learn at least the purrs on diaphragm calls.
Scouting
Here’s the tough one that we’re all looking at right now. Turkeys eat nuts, berries, bugs, leftover corn and beans, among other things. They can live literally anywhere in our region, from backyards to deep woods. They roost in big trees with horizontal branches — these can be pines, oaks, maples or others.
So how do you find them? One of the best ways is to look for tracks. First, pray for some rain so we get some cleaned-up sand and clay areas that will hold tracks. On private land, your two-tracks and easements will often show tracks better than other areas. On public land, you may be looking for two tracks or sand banks. Turkeys will use loose sand areas as dust-down areas to clean themselves of mites and ticks.
Another way to find turkeys is to find their scat. I was told long ago after suspected cougar poop tested as dog poop that we can’t run poop pictures in the paper anymore. So look for those on the internet. One thing that’s diagnostic is a big tree with lots of whitewashing. If you’ve located one of these, you’ve found a roost tree and you’re on your way. Figure out where they go from there in the mornings and you can set up and fill your tag.
Finally, you can do some calling to find birds. This is a dicey method because you can be “busted” or sighted by the birds you want to hunt, forcing them to change patterns or abandon the area. You can get a shock gobble out of a turkey with almost any sound from a slamming car door to thunder to crow and owl calls. I listened to Greg Abbas from A-Way Calls explain that using predator calls is often counterproductive because the turkeys may move on after giving you a shock gobble. He suggested using something less threatening like a sandhill crane call or goose call. I took that to be good advice. But then again, thousands of turkeys have been located and shot over owl or crow calls over the years.
Come back next week for more tips on turkey calling.