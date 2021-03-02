SCOTTVILLE — Full court pressure from Whitehall Monday night gave Mason County Central fits all night long, as the Spartans fell in a girls basketball contest at home, 54-17.
Central coach Mike Weinert said after the game that the ballgame would’ve looked much different if his team cleaned up the turnovers.
“I thought we played them tough in the half court, defensively,” said Weinert. “We had about half as many turnovers as we normally do, so giving a team like Whitehall that many extra possessions sets you back a bit.”
Both defenses were giving the opposing offenses fits in the early goings, but the Vikings were the only ones to score in the opening minutes, clinging to a 2-0 lead.
With the help from its full-court press, Whitehall added on to its early scoring with a 10-0 scoring spurt to make it a 12-point advantage with under two minutes to play in the opening quarter.
The Spartans couldn’t get a shot to drop the first eight minutes of the ball game as they trailed the Vikings after one quarter of play, 12-0.
The cold drought ended for the Spartans with a three from Nyah Tyron in their opening possession to get Central on the board, cutting the deficit to nine.
Whitehall took advantage of Central turnovers to spark a 6-0 run in the second to increase their lead to 15 points with three minutes to go in the half.
Central and Whitehall traded buckets to keep it a 15-point game, but a buzzer-beating three from the Vikings’ Karleigh Jeffries to give Whitehall a 25-7 lead at the break.
The Vikings used an early 6-2 run to start to stretch their lead out to 22 points with four minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a two point basket from Abbey Lyon, Whitehall responded with a 7-0 run, giving the Vikings a 27-point lead late in the third quarter.
Central scored the final four points of the third, as they went into the final quarter trailing 38-15.
The offensive struggles continued for the Spartans in the fourth quarter, as they mustered just two points, as the Vikings held on for the road victory.
Central was led by Tyron with five points followed by Alivia Steiger and Grace Weinert adding four points.
Wren Nelson led the team with 11 rebounds while Weinert and Tyron chipped in with four and two steals each defensively.
WHITEHALL (54)
Johnson 3 0-0 7, Wade 0 4-5 4, Evans 1 0-2 2, Russell 1 1-3 3, Jeffries 8 0-1 16, Klint 3 1-3 8, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Hosticka 1 2-2 4, VanDam 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 9-18 54.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (17)
Tyron 2 0-0 5, Weinert 1 2-2 4, Lyon 1 0-1 2, Nelson 1 0-1 2, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 2-4 17.
Whitehall;12;13;13;16;—;54
MC Central;0;7;8;2;—;17
3-point goals—Whitehall (3): Johnson, Klint, Taylor. Mason County Central (1): Tyron. Total fouls—Whitehall 9, Mason County Central 13. JV score— Whitehall 52, Mason County Central 19. MCC scoring—Baker 6, Miller 5, Brooks 3, Green 3, Accardi 2.