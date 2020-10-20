BENZONIA — Despite neither team qualifying for the MHSAA Division 2 cross country regional meet next week, both the boys and girls teams at Ludington saw two individuals each qualify at Benzie Central’s course.
Craig Fuller not only qualified but won his race on Monday with a time of 16:33.23, and joining Fuller at the regional will be Evan Bennett, who finished in 25th place.
For the girls, Gwen Shamel and Olivia Andersen qualified finishing 23rd and 24th in their race.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MHSAA changed the playoff format for cross country. It created pre-regionals where the top four teams and the top seven individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced from the pre-regional to the regional.
The four runners will compete on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Bear Lake regional hosted at Benzie Central for their chance to qualify for the state meet in November.
Boys team results: Petoskey 25, Whitehall 76, Cadillac 84, Gaylord 85, Ludington 138, Cheboygan 180, Kingsley 181, Ogemaw Heights 212.
Ludington boys: 1-Craig Fuller, 16:33.23, 25-Evan Bennett, 18:27.45, 34-Evan Walls, 18:40.43, 37-Nevin Slater, 19:10.40, 41-Andrew Talsma, 19:41.99, 42-Will Siegert, 19:54.90, 43-Kesse Villarreal, 20:03.87.
Girls team results: Petoskey 22, Cadillac 40, Whitehall 113, Ogemaw Heights 130, Kingsley 135, Gaylord 152, Ludington 158, Cheboygan 229.
Ludington girls: 23-Gwen Shamel, 20:35.69, 24-Olivia Andersen, 20:37.05, 31-Annie Kline, 21:11.43, 37-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:57.79, 43-Emma Klein, 23:29.31, 45-Anna Burton, 24:04.70, 52-Lindy Murphy, 25:30.92