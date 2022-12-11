ALLENDALE — Manistee had two female wrestlers come away with first place finishes at the tournament in Allendale on Saturday.

Joey Banicki (130 pounds) and Onekama's Ava Pike (100 pounds) both managed to negotiate their way through their respective weight classes to bring home the gold with 3-0 records.

Both are returning veterans. Also, the Chippewas had Gabby Accardi took second in her weight division.

"I was really impressed with the girls today," said Manistee coach Logan Bond. "We had two girls that went down hurt, but other than them every girl won a match today.

"That was really cool to see, and see how they're improving. Gabby, this is her first year wrestling and she went 2-1 for second.

"We definitely have to add some technique to her game, but if you're strong enough you do some weird stuff and make stuff work."

Pike and Banicki were both pretty dominant. Pike registered first period pins in her first two matches, and Banicki collected three pins on the day.

Each were sick and missed practice Thursday, went really light on Friday, so Bond felt their performance on Saturday was quite remarkable.

Bond also took five of the younger boys to compete in the junior varsity tournament that ran at the same time, and was also impressed with how they performed.

"We're pretty young as a team as it is," added Bond. "I had four freshmen and a sophomore at the (junior varsity) tournament today for us. I thought it would be a good idea to get them that experience.

"I just wanted to get the younger guys' feet wet when it comes to high school wrestling. They're in our starting lineup, and definitely want to build some confidence going forward."

Manistee is next scheduled to wrestle at Muskegon Oakridge on Wednesday.