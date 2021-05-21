BENZONIA — Mason County Central’s Nyah Tyron won two regional championships and was a runner-up in another at the MHSAA Division 3 track and field regional championship meet Friday afternoon at Benzie Central while several athletes from Central, Hart and Manistee will join her at the state meet.
The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Jenison High School.
Tyron won the regional championship in the 100-meter hurdles (16.29 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (47.45).
Tyron was also the runner-up in the 800-meter run (2:25.15) to earn a bid in the state meet in that event.
Andrew Quinn was the regional champion in the shot put (51-9.75), and he took fourth in the discus (129-0).
The Spartans’ Ethan Wood is headed to the state meet as he finished third in the pole vault (12 feet, 3 inches). Wood also qualified in the long jump as he leaped to third place (20-0).
Mason County Central’s Max Nichols was third in the 300 hurdles (44.22), less than two seconds off of the additional qualifying time. Alex Gajeski was fourth in the 200 (24.12).
The Spartans’ girls team saw Mackenzie Singleton finish fourth in the discus (88-9).
Hart’s Alyson Enns won the regional championship in the 1,600 (5:11.41) and teammate Savannah Ackley was the regional runner-up (5:12.66). The pair also finished with 1-2 in the 3,200 with Enns (11:11.10) edging Ackley (11:16.14). There were nine total state qualifiers in the race, including Hart’s Audrianna Enns (11:47.60) and Lynae Ackley (11:48.36).
Audrianna Enns won the regional title in the 800 (2:22.45) with teammate Lauren VanderLaan sixth (2:35.47). Aspen Boutell was an additional qualifer in the long jump as she finished fourth (16-2.25).
Hart’s girls 3,200-meter relay team of Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley, Alyson Enns and Audrianna Enns was the regional champion with a time of 9:41.21. The 1,600 relay team of VanderLaan, Boutell, Savanna Owens and Audrianna Enns qualified on time as they were third (4:20.44).
Spencer Vander Zwaag was the runner-up in the 400 (53.38), and he earned a trip to the state meet. Clayton Ackley ran an additional-qualifying time in the 3,200 (10:06.22) as he finished fourth. Seth Ackley was sixth (10:47.89), but was unable to qualify.
Kellen Kimes won the discus (135-8) and was the runner-up in the pole vault (12-3). He also finished sixth in the shot put (39-8.5). Michael Tubbs was the runner-up in the long jump (20-0.25).
Hart’s boys 3,200-meter relay team was an additional qualifier as it finished third. Alex Enns, Wyatt Dean, Clayton Ackley and Spencer Vander Zwaag with a time of 8:26.32. Four teams qualified for the state meet in the race.
In the 800-meter relay, the team of Tubbs, Dean, Easton Vander Zwaag and Spencer Vander Zwaag was sixth (1:40.16). The 400 relay team of Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, JoseLuis Andeverde and Theodore Stone was sixth (47.74). The 1,600 relay team was third as Tubbs, Alex Enns, Dean and Spencer Vander Zwaag teamed up (3:37.73).
Alex Enns was third in the 1,600 (4:37.31), just 1.31 seconds from being an additional qualifier. Teammate Noah Bosley was fifth (4:49.20).
Manistee’s Evan Dalke finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.74). The 800-meter relay team of Trevor Spencer, Max Miles, Luke Kooy and Anderson Johns was fourth (1:37.71). Spencer, Miles, Kooy and Johns finished fourth in the 400 relay (46.64).
Miles was also third in the 200 (24.04). Evan Scarlata was sixth in the high jump (5-5). Kooy was sixth in the pole vault (11-6).
Manistee’s Libby McCarthy won the regional title in the high jump (4-11).
Also for the Chippewas, Lacey Zimmerman was fourth in the 100 (13.63). Zimmerman ran with Kasey Eckhardt, Allie Thomas and Ashtyn Janis in the 800-meter relay (1:53.33). Zimmerman, Eckhardt, Reagen Codden and Janis were sixth int eh 400 relay (54.41). Logan Wayward was fifth in the shot put (30-9.5) and Brooke Jankwietz was sixth (29-11.75).
Thomas finished fifth in the 200 (28.58). Kendal Waligorski was fifth in the pole vault (8-0).