JENISON — Mason County Central’s Nyah Tyron is a two-time state champion as the senior swept the hurdles events Saturday at the MHSAA Division 3 track and field state meet hosted at Jenison High School.
Tyron will be the final athlete Ben Nelson will coach as the head coach of the girls program. Nelson is retiring after coaching track for 35 years.
“What a chance to work with my son, the last two years, he’s been the head coach (of the boys). The boys assistant coach was one of my throwers in high school (Katie Cooper),” Nelson said. “And I was coaching in Custer with Maria (Shoup’s) senior year.
“It’s just great working for Mason County Central.”
Tyron edged Pewamo-Westphalia’s Saige Martin in the 100-meter hurdles by 0.13 seconds. Tyron’s time was 15.36 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, she defeated Adrian Madison’s Carly Anschuetz by 0.30 seconds. Tyron’s time was 45.01 seconds.
Nelson got the opportunity to hand out the medals for the 300, and an announcement was made noting his final meet for the Spartans. He said he started to tear up when gave Tyron her medal for the event.
Tyron’s time in the 100-meter hurdles snapped Liz Ruba’s record set in 1978 (15.3 hand-timed in yards). The time in the 300 hurdles was better than Rhonda Bedker’s 45.4 seconds in 1988.
Tyron also took eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.29. Ithaca’s Lani Bloom won the title (2:13.67).
Overall, she scored 338 3/4 points for the Spartans, the most by a Spartan in Nelson’s tenure that began in 1995. In three years, she scored 738 points, third best in Nelson’s tenure.
“It was just awesome. Her time in the 800. That was the third time she ran that in her life. She ran right after the 300 hurdles. That’s the fastest time in the girls in 200 years,” Nelson said. “She’s extremely hard worker… She’s a true team player.”
Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn was the state runner-up in the shot put as he had a heave of 54 feet 2 1/2 inches. Erie-Mason’s Tyler Bates was the only one better as he had a throw of 54 feet, 7 inches.
Ethan Wood finished in a tie for ninth in the pole vault as he cleared 12 feet, 3 inches. Wood competed in the long jump and he went 18 feet, 5 3/4 inches. The state title in the pole vault was won by Sand Creek’s Jacob Alston (13-3) and the long jump was won by Sanford Meridian’s Jack Murphy (22-5 1/2).
“Andrew and Ethan have worked very hard this year and it has shown in their performances,” boys coach Patrick Nelson said. “I also want to thank Katie Cooper and Jerome Betts for the work they have done with our throwers this year, Maury and Maria Holbrook for the help in pole vault, long jump, and hurdle events.”
Hart’s girls were led by a state championship in the 3,200-meter relay. Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley, Alyson Enns and Audrianna Enns won the state title with a time of 9:36.77. St. Louis was the runner-up (9:39.80).
Alyson Enns and Savannah Ackley finished second and third in the 3,200 to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian’s Abby VanderKooi. Enns ran a time of 11:23.25, and Ackley had a time of 11:27.37. VanderKooi’s time was 11:05.55. Lynae Ackley finished 20th in the race (12:22.90).
Enns was sixth (5:13.38) and Savannah Ackley was ninth (5:21.40) in the 1,600. Ithaca’s Bloom set a new Division 3 state record in winning the title (4:48.89). The old record was set in 2019 by Shepherd’s Amber Gall (4:49.40).
Audrianna Enns was seventh in the 800 (2:20.27). The state championship was won by Ithaca’s Bloom (2:13.67).
The 1,600-meter relay team was eighth with Lauren VanderLaan, Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens and Audrianna Enns teaming up (4:17.82). The title was won by Shepherd (4:10.48).
Boutell finished 23rd in the long jump (14-6). The state title was won by Blissfield’s Annabelle Smith (18-1 1/2).
Hart’s boys were led by the 3,200-meter relay team that finished sixth with a time of 8:29.71. The team was Alex Enns, Wyatt Dean, Clayton Ackley and Spencer Vander Zwaag. The state title was won by Traverse City St. Francis (8:16.64).
Clayton Ackley was 10th in the 3,200-meter run (10:16.69). The state title went to Grandville Calvin Christian’s Luke Witvliet (9:28.18).
Kellen Kimes was fifth in the discus (138-11) and 12th in the pole vault (12-3). Michael Tubbs was 16th in the long jump (20-2 1/2). The discus was won by Delton-Kellogg’s Cole Pape (150-7).
Spencer Vander Zwaag was 18th in the 400-meter run (53.09). The state champion was Grass Lake’s Brennan Bargesser (49.34).