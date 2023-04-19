The Midwest U.S. Tennis Association Northern Michigan District is hosting one of five events to celebrate National Tennis Month on May 21 in Ludington at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
The event is open to all new and existing tennis players, from kids to adults, and takes place from 3-4:30 p.m. There will be fun play, tennis games and trying out the ball machine. Rackets also will be available for those who do not have one. The event is being conducted by USTA member Larry Brown.
For questions or registration, contact Brown at larrybrown2053@gmail.com or at 517-745-6113.
The event is being hosted in conjunction with Ludington Parks & Recreation and hosted by Brown.