MANISTEE — Corey VanFleet just completed his 70th year coaching swimmers, and his 15th guiding both the girls and boys programs at Manistee.
Over that time, the 87-year old VanFleet has become somewhat of a legend, having coached at Florida State, coached for 17 years and served as athletic director for 10 at Oakland University and finished up his college career as athletic director at Long Beach State.
While he was at Oakland, VanFleet initiated exercise physiology and cardiac rehabilitation programs, and was also instrumental in setting up training camp programs for the NFL’s Detroit Lions, NBA’s Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Express of the defunct North American Soccer League.
VanFleet coached the Oakland men’s swimming team, which never finished lower than seventh in the NCAA II championships, and his highest finish was second at the 1978-79 national meet.
Three of the swimmers he coached were recipients of the NCAA post-graduate scholarships, attesting to the educational goals VanFleet always stressed. He produced 152 all-americans in the ‘70s.
He was also involved with the Olympic Development program while he was at Oakland.
Oakland’s athletic department and swimming and diving programs honored VanFleet with the dedication of the Corey VanFleet Hallway in 2007.
His high school coaching career began at Madison Heights in 1959, and has included four consecutive MHSAA state championships with Birmingham Seaholm from 1962-65, and the Chippewas’ boys team made it to the Division 3 finals last year.
This year he coached Manistee’s first individual state champion in Alec Lampen, who is flirting with qualifying for the Junior Nationals and may well be swimming in the Olympics.
VanFleet, the executive director of the Manistee County United Way, also helped build a number of pools across the country, including the Paine Aquatic Center which opened in 2009 and is adjacent to Manistee High School.
He hadn’t planned on getting back into coaching at the time, but soon that all changed.
“I’m sitting in my office (at the United Way) one day and this tall, lanky guy (Bill Paine) walks in, closes the door and says ‘My wife and I want to donate an aquatic complex in Manistee, and Sandy Saylor says you know something about swimming,’” VanFleet recalled over breakfast. “Will you help me build it?’
“We talked about it for a while, and I said yeah, I’d help him,” VanFleet continued. “So we ended up with an eight-lane swimming pool in Manistee.
“The superintendent of schools at the time (Bob Olsen) said ‘You build the darn thing, you might as well get some programs started.’ That was 15 years ago, and I’m still at it.”
VanFleet’s teams at Manistee have dominated the Coastal Conference, but he’s especially proud of the mutiple academic all-state swimmers he’s had over the years.
The boys team had a 3.32 grade point average in 2020, which gave the Chippewas the academic all-state title.
“We take some great pride in passing some classes,” VanFleet said. “I am pleased with the number of kids off our swimming programs who have gone on to do some pretty big things in the world.
“I’d like to think they might have learned lessons about goal planning, and sticking to it, and hard work, and all that stuff. That’s what lights me up.”
Manistee athletic director Kenn Kott, also the girls basketball coach and who knows about sticking to it and working hard himself after coming back from a stroke, is glad to have VanFleet on the staff.
“Fortunate is the word,” Kott said. “What a better man to start and run our swimming pool, and swimming programs. All his knowledge, all his experience, all his connections … you can’t beat it.
“He’s coached at the college level, high school and recreation level (YMCA). It’s neat to see him interact with all ages, from little kids to adult swimmers.
“It’s all the same to him. He’ll get you in the water, and teach you how to swim.”
All this from a guy who did not swim in high school, but ran track … and not very well, he admits.
“They told me I ran too long in the same place,” VanFleet related. “My track coach (at Battle Creek) was the swimming coach, and was the world record holder in swimming,” VanFleet related. “He got me started (swimming).
“At the end of my senior year, he (the coach) took me to a camp and started me in working with swimming. So, I did that there and helped out a little bit with the junior high program when I got back to Battle Creek in the fall.”
VanFleet took a year off after graduating before attending Wayne State, where he got a job at the YMCA in Highland Park, and became the aquatics director two weeks after he was hired.
He spent five years at the YMCA.
“I went to Wayne to study to be a track coach,” VanFleet related. “The Olympic track coach was Dave Holmes, who had been at Wayne for 40 years and was 75-years-old when I was a freshman.
“He was just a genius, and had several inventions for track. I took everything I learned from his track classes into the swimming program at the YMCA. By the time we were done, we had advanced swimming a little bit.”
VanFleet says he can teach anybody to swim. But it takes commitment over a period of two or three years if they want to become pretty good swimmers.
And there’s the training regimen, too.
“If you’re going to swim at the level we’re swimming at our state meet, you pretty well have to swim year-round,” VanFleet says. “You can do other things while you’re doing it, but you can’t just lay off for a year.
“As long as they are doing something to maintain their flexibility, some semblance of strength to keep their hearts and lungs at some level so they don’t completely go to seed.
“The key is just to keep doing things. Don’t do too much of any one thing. In other words, you can’t powerlift year-round and swim because your muscles get so sore that you don’t have any flexibility.”
Swimming has changed, according to VanFleet. Better coaching, better facilities and stronger kids. He says they know more about the science of what they’re doing, and know more about physiology.
“It’s more technical now,” VanFleet added. “It is not just going in, kicking a few legs, swimming a few hundred yards and going home … we’ve gone the gamut.
“It is very specific every time you want a kid to do something. We’ve seen changes in training methods. We’ve seen changes in diet.
“We’ve seen changes in philosophies in terms of what’s important and what’s not important. Kids have changed, and parents have changed.”
One thing hasn’t changed. VanFleet’s passion for coaching swimming. He plans to continue until he’s physically unable to do it anymore.
Manistee is glad to hear it.