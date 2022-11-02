CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s volleyball team saw its season come to a close in an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal match Wednesday evening, falling 3-0 to Muskegon Catholic, at Mason County Eastern.

The Crusaders advanced to play Fruitport Calvary Christian, a 3-0 winner against Muskegon Heights, at 6 p.m., Friday, in Custer.

No other details were received by presstime.

Division 3

District at Mason County Central

SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s volleyball team fell to Shelby, 3-1, in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal Wednesday at Mason County Central.

The Tigers advanced to play Hesperia at 6 p.m., Thursday, in the district championship game. The Panthers defeated Holton, 3-1.

No other details were received by presstime.

District at Manistee

MANISTEE — Manistee’s volleyball team was defeated by Benzie Central, 3-0, in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal match in Manistee on Wednesday.

The Huskies will face Elk Rapids at 7 p.m., Wednesday, in the district championship game. The Elks defeated Traverse City St. Francis in the other semifinal, 3-0.

No other details were received by presstime.

Division 4

District at Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic’s volleyball season concluded with a 3-0 loss to Onekama in the MHSAA Division 4 district semifinals at Bear Lake.

The Portagers will face Frankfort in the district championship game at 7 p.m., Thursday. Frankfort defeated Brethren, 3-0.