ONEKAMA — Mason County Eastern’s volleyball team was able to get up to a two-games-to-none advantage against Brethren in an MHSAA Division 4 volleyball district quarterfinal Monday night in Onekama.
But the Cardinals were unable to close out the Bobcats, and Eastern lost, 25-19, 25-16, 15-25, 15-25, 5-15.
“They picked up on our mistakes. We picked up early on theirs, but they picked up on our mistakes and ran away with them in the last three (games),” Eastern coach Kada Steiger said. “Our serves fell apart, and they used it. They played a better game.”
Steiger said Brethren went deeper into its bench than Eastern could, and that also contributed to the loss.
The first set was back-and-forth nearly throughout. Only near the end when Janessa Alvesteffer was serving did the Cardinals finish on a 5-0 run — including an ace from the sophomore — to get the in the first set win.
Brethren was out of sorts in the second set, and Eastern made it pay. The Cardinals were able to capitalize on tough serve receive from Brethren. It allowed the Cardinals to get up to the 2-0 advantage. Seniors Emily Robinson, Kaela Blais, Jordyn Wittlieff and Jessica Smith all got in the action with aces with their serves to build a big advantage and eventual win.
The Bobcats were able to clean up their miscues, and get out to quick leads in the next three games. In the first two sets, Brethren had no more than a two-point lead, but that didn’t happen in the last three sets. The Bobcats were able to get to four and five-point early leads.
From there, Brethren stretched the lead out as the sets wore on. Eastern wasn’t able to induce Brethren into mistakes. The Cardinals, however, were unable to overcome some of their miscues.
The Cardinals graduate Blais, Smith, Robinson and Wittlieff along with Dawn Jackomino from this year’s team.
“All five of my seniors start from start to finish. I sub in a sophomore and a junior. I have two (with experience coming back),” Steiger said. “I knew coming into the coaching position, this was going to be hard and this year particularly would be hard. I started with these girls. I moved two of them up as sophomores. I had two of the others that came in and out during tournaments this year. This group of seniors is the hardest one to get past.”
Steiger was thrilled with the progress the team made, and she was very proud of them.
“I am so proud of these girls,” she said. “Unfortunately, our mistakes (we made) throughout the entire season is mental… But all of them have grown personally, and they’ve grown as a team. We brought girls in that barely knew what they were doing, didn’t know what a rotation was, and (in) the three years, the amount of growth is just outstanding. So proud of these girls.”
Hillary Howe: 9 digs, 4-6 attacks
Kaela Blais: 11-13 serves, 3 aces; 7 assists; 1 kill; 7 tips
Janessa Alvesteffer: 10-13 serves, 1 ace; 1 dig; 1 assist; 8-9 attacks, 2 kills; 1 block
Ella Pylman: 1 dig
Dawn Jackomino: 7-10 serves, 1 ace; 11 digs; 5-6 attacks, 2 kills
Jessica Smith: 9-14 serves, 4 aces; 2 digs; 4-9 attacks, 2 kills
Emily Robinson: 9-14 serves, 4 aces; 2 digs; 4-5 attacks, 1 kill
Jordyn Wittlieff: 14-16 serves, 3 aces; 1 dig; 8-13 attacks, 2 kills; 1 tip; 2 blocks
Skylar Harry: 1 serve; 1 dig; 3 attacks