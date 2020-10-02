CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern volleyball team fell to Marion in three sets Thursday night in a West Michigan D league match.
The Cardinals lost those sets, 18-25, 22-25 and 16-25.
"Our girls were ahving fun, playing aggressively and keeping the volley alive," said Cardinal coach Kada Steiger. "We rallied every chance we got, it's just too bad it ended in a loss for us."
Jessica Smith was stellar in the service game Thursday night, racking up seven aces while Dawn Jackomino and Janessa Alvesteffer led the Cardinals with three kills each.
With the loss, MCE falls to 1-5 on the season.
Mason County Eastern statistics:
Hillary Howe: 4 digs, 3-5 attacks
Kaela Blais: 6-9 serves, 5 assists, 2-3 attacks, 1 kill
Janessa Alvesteffer: 6-7 serves, 1 ace, 5 digs, 5-8 attacks, 3 kills
Ella Plyman: 7-8 serves, 2 digs, 5-5 attacks, 1 kill, 1 tip
Dawn Jackomino: 9-10 serves, 1 ace, 4 digs, 7-9 attacks, 3 kills, 2 tips, 1 block
Jessica Smith: 10-13 serves, 7 aces, 1 dig, 3-6 attacks
Emily Robinson: 3-3 serves, 2 attacks
Skylar Harry: 1-1 serves, 1 assist, 3-5 attacks, 1 kill
Taylor Campbell: 3-4 serves