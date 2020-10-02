CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern volleyball team fell to Marion in three sets Thursday night in a West Michigan D league match.

The Cardinals lost those sets, 18-25, 22-25 and 16-25.

"Our girls were ahving fun, playing aggressively and keeping the volley alive," said Cardinal coach Kada Steiger. "We rallied every chance we got, it's just too bad it ended in a loss for us."

Jessica Smith was stellar in the service game Thursday night, racking up seven aces while Dawn Jackomino and Janessa Alvesteffer led the Cardinals with three kills each.

With the loss, MCE falls to 1-5 on the season.

Mason County Eastern statistics:

Hillary Howe: 4 digs, 3-5 attacks

Kaela Blais: 6-9 serves, 5 assists, 2-3 attacks, 1 kill

Janessa Alvesteffer: 6-7 serves, 1 ace, 5 digs, 5-8 attacks, 3 kills

Ella Plyman: 7-8 serves, 2 digs, 5-5 attacks, 1 kill, 1 tip

Dawn Jackomino: 9-10 serves, 1 ace, 4 digs, 7-9 attacks, 3 kills, 2 tips, 1 block

Jessica Smith: 10-13 serves, 7 aces, 1 dig, 3-6 attacks

Emily Robinson: 3-3 serves, 2 attacks

Skylar Harry: 1-1 serves, 1 assist, 3-5 attacks, 1 kill

Taylor Campbell: 3-4 serves