SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central fell in three sets to state-ranked Montague Tuesday night in a West Michigan Conference matchup.

MCC fell to the Wildcats 13-25, 14-25, 14-25.

Hailey Jackson led the Spartans with five kills while Mia McHenry, Wren Nelson, Adria Quigley and Reagan Wiese added one kill each.

Braylen Green paced MCC in assists with six on the night.

Mason County Central Statistics:

Charlie Banks: 2 points, 2 hits, 1 dig

Amya Battice: 6 points, 9 hits, 3 digs

Braylen Green: 2 points, 1 dig, 16 sets, 6 assists

Maxi Green: 3 points, 3 sets

Hailey Jackson: 4 points, 19 hits, 5 kills, 1 block

Jessica Gerbers: 1 hit, 2 digs

Mia McHenry: 1 hit, 1 kill, 12 digs

Wren Nelson: 5 hits, 1 kill, 1 set, 1 block

Adria Quigley: 1 point, 2 hits, 1 kill

Reagan Wiese: 2 points, 5 hits, 1 kill, 4 digs