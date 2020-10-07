SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central fell in three sets to state-ranked Montague Tuesday night in a West Michigan Conference matchup.
MCC fell to the Wildcats 13-25, 14-25, 14-25.
Hailey Jackson led the Spartans with five kills while Mia McHenry, Wren Nelson, Adria Quigley and Reagan Wiese added one kill each.
Braylen Green paced MCC in assists with six on the night.
Mason County Central Statistics:
Charlie Banks: 2 points, 2 hits, 1 dig
Amya Battice: 6 points, 9 hits, 3 digs
Braylen Green: 2 points, 1 dig, 16 sets, 6 assists
Maxi Green: 3 points, 3 sets
Hailey Jackson: 4 points, 19 hits, 5 kills, 1 block
Jessica Gerbers: 1 hit, 2 digs
Mia McHenry: 1 hit, 1 kill, 12 digs
Wren Nelson: 5 hits, 1 kill, 1 set, 1 block
Adria Quigley: 1 point, 2 hits, 1 kill
Reagan Wiese: 2 points, 5 hits, 1 kill, 4 digs