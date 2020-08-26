MAPLE CITY — The Manistee volleyball team lost its season opener at Maple City Glen Lake Tuesday night, 23-25, 17-25, 19-25.
It was the first time the Chippewas (0-1) had set foot in a gymnasium since March when COVID-19 put the brakes on high school sports, and then closed down the schools.
"Under the circumstances, I thought the girls played amazing," Manistee coach Kevin Schmutzler said. "We have an athletic and experienced team. Last year's hard work put us in a good position for this one. I was impressed with the girls' chemistry on the floor, but not surprised."
Logan Wayward paced the Chippewas with four blocks and six kills, followed by Madelyn Schmutzler and Haylee Pepera who led the team with 11 digs apiece.
Julia Tabaczka and Pepera were solid at the service line as each nailed three aces. Ashtyn Janis had a solid game setting in her first appearance in that role.