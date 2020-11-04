Ludington’s volleyball season came to an end before the post-season got started.
The Orioles learned that they were close contacts to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, and because of that, they had to withdraw from the MHSAA Division 2 volleyball district.
“They knew someone was getting tested, but I don’t think they were prepared (for the result),” Ludington coach Becky Vaara said Tuesday. “Everybody was very, very upset. They wish the best to the health to the individual who has it. It’s hard to process that we lost the district and won’t be able to play. They took it as well as they could.”
Ludington was scheduled to play Benzie Central Monday night at the Cadillac district, but an outbreak at Benzie Central allowed the Orioles to be rescheduled to play Manistee Wednesday night. But, Ludington’s outbreak affected players and coaches on the volleyball team, and it forced the Orioles out of the district and allowed Manistee to play for a title Thursday night.
The 2020 volleyball season was marked by wild turns of events overall. The Orioles — like most other schools in the state — began the season practicing outside for much of August awaiting for word from the Michigan High School Athletic Association that they could have a season. Then it was off. Then it was on, again.
Just playing indoors after spending so much time on the sandy beaches nearby and wearing the green color out of a patch of grass near Peterson Auditorium brought excitement to the team.
“Them being excited to be on the gym floor in Lake City, I’ve never seen them so excited to run laps,” Vaara said. “They were smiling and so excited. We started off the season quite well, and we played some good teams.”
The season saw another down note when senior setter Veronique Chapman was sidelined for the remainder of the year with an injury. It forced Vaara to change the lineup around and move up a handful of freshmen to the varsity team to iron out the chemistry before district play.
“The team has worked hard and persevered. It was a lot of adjustments through the entire season,” Vaara said. “We were just starting to really meld together with our freshmen. Karli Mesyar stepped up to being our main setter. The girls were learning her style and how to hit off of her sets.”
The Orioles final match was last Thursday in a triangular at Reeths-Puffer where they defeated the host Rockets but lost to North Muskegon. It wound up being the final high school match in the careers of Elena Vaara, De’Lahna Porter and Sophia Cooney.
“I know it’s very hard on the girls. It definitely wasn’t the way we wanted to go out and end things,” Becky Vaara said. “Now that we’ve had time to process it, I think we’re trying to start to be grateful that we had a season. I really feel as their coach, I love those girls, but I feel they’ll be stronger individuals because of this. They’ll build character to go through those ups and downs and pull together… With the way it ended, that sometimes happens, too, in life.”
She said her seniors were looked upon as leaders, and all four were chosen to be captains. While two could only be a captain, Vaara said each guided the underclassmen along in their own way. And the seniors were taken notice of in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference all-conference voting, too. Vaara, Porter and Cooney were named to the first team all-conference and Chapman was named second team all-conference.
Becky Vaara said she expects next year’s team to be young, but she knows the experiences by the freshmen she brought up along with standout Keelyn Laird will help the team do well.
“It will be a young team that has talent,” she said.
She put together a highlight video that she shared with her players while she has been self-quarantining at home.
“Overall, it was a great year,” Vaara said. “It was just a hard way to end.”