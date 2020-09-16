BEAR LAKE — After running away with the first two sets of the night by double digits, Mason County Eastern came away with a three set victory over Bear Lake Tuesday night.
The Cardinals won their sets 25-12, 25-6, and 25-22.
"Our communication has come a long way," said Cardinals head coach Kada Steiger. "After only four nights in the gym, I was extremely proud of each one of them tonight."
Janessa Alvesteffer paced MCE with eight kills while Kaela Blais added eight aces for the Cardinals.
Mason County Eastern statistics:
HILLARY HOWE: 1 kill, 3-4 serves, 2-3 attacks
KAELA BLAIS: 8 aces, 5 assists, 2 tips. 21-23 serves, 14-15 sets
JANESSA ALVESTEFFER: 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 tips, 1 block, 5-7 serves, 7-8 attacks
DAWN JACKOMINO: 5 aces, 3 digs, 1 attack, 11-13 serves
JESSICA SMITH: 2 kills, 4 aces, 2 assists, 1 tip, 8-11 serves
EMILY ROBINSON: 3 aces, 3 digs, 10-13 serves
JORDYN WITTLIEFF: 2 kills, 1 ace, 2 tips, 2 blocks, 5-6 serves