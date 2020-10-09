CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team claimed a victory over Manistee Catholic Thursday night in a West Michigan D league matchup.
After splitting the first two sets 25-12 and 18-25, MCE closed out the Sabers winning the last two sets 25-18 and 25-22.
"Tonight's motto was 'best effort' and we definitely showed that all night," said head coach Kada Steiger. "Their serves played a huge part in our win, but at the end of the night, playing well together sealed the deal."
Jordyn Wittlieff was solid in the service game with five aces while Jessica Smith and and Emily Robinson added three of their own.
Janessa Alvesteffer led the Cardinals with four kills.
The win improves MCE's record to 2-6 on the season.
Mason County Eastern statistics:
Hillary Howe: 4 digs; 1 attack
Kaela Blais: 12-12 serves; 7 assists; 1-3 attacks, 1 kill; 2 tips
Janessa Alvesteffer: 11-11 serves; 1 dig; 1 assists; 11-11 attacks, 4 kills; 1 block
Ella Plyman: 2-2 attacks, 1 kill
Dawn Jackomino: 13-14 serves; 9 digs; 5-6 attacks, 3 kills
Jessica Smith: 11-13 serves, 3 aces; 1 dig; 3-6 attacks, 1 kill
Emily Robinson: 17-20 serves, 3 aces; 7 digs; 2-5 attacks, 1 kill
Jordyn Wittlieff: 13-16 services, 5 aces; 8-11 attacks, 3 tips, 1 block