PENTWATER — Pentwater got back to its winning ways Thursday night in volleyball as it topped conference foe Marion in four sets.
The Faclons won their sets, 25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21.
“Mikaylyn Kenney had an outstanding match at the net,” said Pentwater coach Kelly Newberg. “She paced the offense for us tonight. Our passing was much better tonight for all the girls.”
Kenney led the way with 17 kills while Jocelyn Richison added nine and Crysta Cluchey chipped in with six.
Sam Schaefer and Haidyn Adams were solid in the service game, racking up eight and six aces each.
The Falcons move to 5-3 with the win.
Pentwater statistics:
Crysta Cluchey: 6 kills; 10 serves, 1 ace; 7 digs; 5 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 3 kills; 21 assists; 13 serves, 6 aces; 6 digs
Mikaylyn Kenney: 17 kills; 12 serves, 3 aces; 10 digs; 14 serve receive; 1 block
Marissa Sayles: 1 attack
Natalie Paine: 11 serves, 2 aces; 6 digs; 3 serve receive
Jocelyn Richison: 9 kills; 1 assist; 7 serves; 10 digs; 8 serve receive; 1 block
Sam Schaefer: 3 kills; 11 serves, 8 aces; 6 digs; 10 serve receive