FRANKFORT — The Manistee girls volleyball team pushed Frankfort to the limit Thursday night before losing, 3-2, in a five-set marathon in a non-conference contest on the road.
"I was pretty pleased with the girls' play tonight," Manistee coach Kevin Schmutzler said. "Things are coming together, and the girls are starting to understand their roles better.
"It was a really competitive game, back-and-forth, and we just came up short. None of the girls had any outstanding statistics. It was just a well rounded team effort."
Individual statistics:
MADELYN SCHMUTZLER: 4 aces, 12 digs.
EMMA BEVANS: 4 kills.
ASHTYN JANIS: 22 assists.