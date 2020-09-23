HART — The Hart Pirates fell in three straight sets to Montague Tuesday night, 12-25, 12-25, 16-25.
Rylee Noggle and Cassidy Copenhaver led the Pirates with three kills each while Finley Kistler added nine assists.
The Pirates fall to 4-4 on the season and 0-2 in the West Michigan Conference play. They will get right back on the court Wednesday as they will host Mason County Central.
Hart statistics:
Ariana Borrego: 8 digs
Rylee Noggle: 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs
Cassidy Copenhaver: 1 ace, 3 kills 7 digs
Finley Kistler: 2 aces, 9 assists, 2 digs
Audrey Aerts: 1 kill, 4 digs