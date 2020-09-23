HART — The Hart Pirates fell in three straight sets to Montague Tuesday night, 12-25, 12-25, 16-25.

Rylee Noggle and Cassidy Copenhaver led the Pirates with three kills each while Finley Kistler added nine assists.

The Pirates fall to 4-4 on the season and 0-2 in the West Michigan Conference play. They will get right back on the court Wednesday as they will host Mason County Central.

Hart statistics:

Ariana Borrego: 8 digs

Rylee Noggle: 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs

Cassidy Copenhaver: 1 ace, 3 kills 7 digs

Finley Kistler: 2 aces, 9 assists, 2 digs

Audrey Aerts: 1 kill, 4 digs