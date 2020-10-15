SHELBY — In a West Michigan Conference matchup Tuesday night, Hart lost its match to Shelby in three sets, 13-25, 22-25, 23-25.
Hart tallied 18 kills as a team Tuesday night, being led by Cassidy Copenhaver and Rylee Noggle with four a piece. Finey Kistler paced Hart with three aces in the service game.
The Pirates move to 6-12 on the season and 1-6 in conference play.
Hart statistics:
Cassidy Copenhaver: 31 digs, 11-11 serves, 4 kills
Kloe Klotz: 2 kills, 7 digs
Ariana Borrego: 4-4 serves, 13 digs
Finley Kistler: 3 aces, 15 assists, 3 kills, 10 digs
Rylee Noggle: 4 kills, 1 block
Audrey Aerts: 2 kills, 16 digs
Avery Beachum: 3 kills, 7 digs, 10-11 serves
Morland Gamble: 1 kill, 5 digs