SHELBY — In a West Michigan Conference matchup Tuesday night, Hart lost its match to Shelby in three sets, 13-25, 22-25, 23-25.

Hart tallied 18 kills as a team Tuesday night, being led by Cassidy Copenhaver and Rylee Noggle with four a piece. Finey Kistler paced Hart with three aces in the service game.

The Pirates move to 6-12 on the season and 1-6 in conference play.

Hart statistics:

Cassidy Copenhaver: 31 digs, 11-11 serves, 4 kills

Kloe Klotz: 2 kills, 7 digs

Ariana Borrego: 4-4 serves, 13 digs

Finley Kistler: 3 aces, 15 assists, 3 kills, 10 digs

Rylee Noggle: 4 kills, 1 block

Audrey Aerts: 2 kills, 16 digs

Avery Beachum: 3 kills, 7 digs, 10-11 serves

Morland Gamble: 1 kill, 5 digs