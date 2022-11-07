Three Hart volleyball players and one player from Mason County Central were recognized for their play by the West Michigan Conference's Rivers Division, the league announced Sunday night.
Hart's Mariana VanAgtmael and Addison Hovey were named to the All-WMC Rivers team. VanAgtmael is a senior and libero, and Hovey is a sophomore and middle hitter. Hart senior outside hitter Mya Chickering was named honorable mention.
Mason County Central sophomore Vyktoria Dunblazier was named All-WMC Rivers as an outside hitter.
All-West Michigan Conference Rivers: Hart - Mariana VanAgtmael, senior, libero; Addison Hovey, sophomore, middle hitter. Hesperia - Triniti Tanner, senior, outside hitter; Lacey McCallum, senior, setter. Holton - Abbie Fowler, sophomore, outside hitter. Mason County Central - Vyktoria Dunblazier, sophomore, outside hitter. North Muskegon - Sami Baker, junior, setter; Natalie Pannucci, senior, outside hitter; Joslynne Bogner, senior, middle hitter. Ravenna - Maesyn Marshall, senior, outside hitter. Shelby - Navea Gauthier, sophomore, outside hitter; Morgan Weirich, senior, libber; Audrey Horton, sophomore, setter.
West Michigan Conference Rivers Honorable Mention: Hart - Mya Chickering, senior, outside hitter. Hesperia - Emma Muckey, senior, libber. Holton - Ryann Robbins, junior, middle hitter. Shelby - Claire Gowell, senior, middle hitter.