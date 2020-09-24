HART — The Pirates came away with a three set victory Wednesday night over the Spartans.
After running away with the first set 25-8, the Spartans gave the Pirates some trouble in the next two sets, with the Pirates winning 26-24 and 27-25.
Rylee Noggle led the Pirates with nine kills and three aces while both Cassidy Copenhaver and Avery Beachum had six kills and three aces of their own.
Finley Kistler set her teammates up well Wednesday night, accounting for 29 assists as well as six digs.
The Pirates improve to 5-4 on the year and grab their first conference victory to move to 1-2.
Hart statistics:
Finley Kistler: 29 assists, 6 digs
Rylee Noggle: 9 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 1 dig
Cassidy Copenhaver: 6 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs
Avery Beachum: 6 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs
Audrey Aerts: 6 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig
Ariana Borrego: 8 digs
Kloe Klotz: 3 kills, 3 aces, 1 dig
Morland Gamble: 5 digs
Ella Smith: 1 kill