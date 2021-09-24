WHITE CLOUD — Hart’s volleyball team scored a non-conference victory against White Cloud Thursday night, 25-12, 28-30, 25-11, 25-21.

“It was an all-out team effort with everyone playing and everyone making the stats board,” said Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle. “(We) started out strong in sets one, three and four and remained on top winning those sets.”

Hart (5-9) plays Saturday in Onekama.

Hart’s individual statistics:

Kloe Klotz: 4 aces, 1 assist, 8 kills, 16 digs

Finley Kistler: 4 aces, 21 assists, 4 kills, 6 digs

Audrey Aerts: 5 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 9 digs

Morland Gamble: 1 kill, 1 dig

Audry Swihart: 2 digs

Ella Smith: 1 dig

Jayd Hovey: 1 block.

Mya Chickering: 22-22 serves, 3 aces; 7 kills; 1 block; 2 digs

Mariana VanAgtmael: 12-12 serves, 15 digs

MaKayla Rockwell: 8-8 serves, 5 digs

Abby Hicks: 1 kill, 1 dig.

Addi Hovey: 1 assist, 8 kills, 3 blocks.

