WHITE CLOUD — Hart’s volleyball team scored a non-conference victory against White Cloud Thursday night, 25-12, 28-30, 25-11, 25-21.
“It was an all-out team effort with everyone playing and everyone making the stats board,” said Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle. “(We) started out strong in sets one, three and four and remained on top winning those sets.”
Hart (5-9) plays Saturday in Onekama.
Hart’s individual statistics:
Kloe Klotz: 4 aces, 1 assist, 8 kills, 16 digs
Finley Kistler: 4 aces, 21 assists, 4 kills, 6 digs
Audrey Aerts: 5 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 9 digs
Morland Gamble: 1 kill, 1 dig
Audry Swihart: 2 digs
Ella Smith: 1 dig
Jayd Hovey: 1 block.
Mya Chickering: 22-22 serves, 3 aces; 7 kills; 1 block; 2 digs
Mariana VanAgtmael: 12-12 serves, 15 digs
MaKayla Rockwell: 8-8 serves, 5 digs
Abby Hicks: 1 kill, 1 dig.
Addi Hovey: 1 assist, 8 kills, 3 blocks.