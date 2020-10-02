HART — An upstart program is built on little moments. The Pirates got one last week when they took the first game off of a North Muskegon squad that’s one of the best in the West Michigan Conference. They might have seen a glimpse of another one Thursday night against Whitehall.
The Pirates, down double digits late in game three, weren’t quite able to rally to steal the game, but they at least made Whitehall sweat a bit before the Vikings completed a 25-9, 25-15, 25-21 sweep.
“This is the best I’ve seen them play in a few games,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. “So we’re just keeping the energy up. When we took that first set from North Muskegon, their energy and excitement was a 10, and then it fell and that’s how we (lost). We were down (tonight), we got our excitement and our energy, and we were able to fight back.”
Hart got off to decent starts early in each of the first two games; the Vikings’ early leads were only 8-5 in game one and 7-6 in game two. But both times, Whitehall ripped off long scoring runs that gave it control of the match. With the Vikings not making many mistakes, that made it hard for the Pirates to come back from those deficits.
VanSickle said the team’s communication has been inconsistent, and when it sputters, that’s when opposing runs have occurred.
“They tend to fall apart, and when they fall apart they put themselves in those big holes,” VanSickle said. “When they work together and play together as a team, they make comebacks like (in game three). We talk about that every practice.
“It’s a conversation we have almost every day. When they communicate well, they play well. When they don’t, they don’t play well.”
Cassidy Copenhaver led the Hart defense with 15 digs, and Ariana Borrego added 11. Finley Kistler had 14 assists. At the service line, Kloe Klotz had three aces and Rylee Noggle had two. Noggle’s five kills topped the offense.