SHELBY — Hart's bid to have a split leaderboard heading into the West Michigan Conference's Rivers Division tournament fell with a straight-game loss to leader Shelby, 19-25, 13-25, 9-25.

Hart (23-7-5, 4-2 WMC Rivers) returns to play Thursday night at home against Mason County Eastern.

Hart's individual statistics:

Laura Bitely: 3 digs

Mya Chickering: 2 kills, 13 digs

Mariana VanAgtmael: 1 ace, 1 assist, 13 digs

Addi Hovey: 1 ace, 1 assist, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Gabby Schmieding: 1 kill, 2 digs

Rayah Helenhouse: 3 digs

Kelsey Copenhaver: 2 aces, 3 assists, 1 kill, 3 digs

Grace Gamble: 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig

MaKayla Rockwell: 5 assists, 5 digs