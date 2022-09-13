HART — Hart's volleyball team opened its West Michigan Rivers schedule with a sweep at the hands of North Muskegon in Hart, 17-25, 8-25, 18-25.

"(We) fought through some tough mental errors to come back from behind 18-8 in the third set before falling 25-18," said Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle.

Hart (7-2-1, 0-1 WMC Rivers) plays again Saturday when it travels to Onekama for a tournament.

Hart individual statistics:

Laura Bitely: 2 digs

Mya Chickering: 9 kills; 1 dig

Mariana VanAgtmael: 4-4 serves, 1 ace; 4 digs.

Addi Hovey: 8 kills; 2 digs.

Gabby Schmeiding: 5 assists; 1 dig.

Rayah Helenhouse: 1 kill; 1 dig.

Grace Gamble: 7-7 serves; 1 assist; 1 dig

MaKayla Rockwell: 6-6 serves; 5 assists; 2 digs.