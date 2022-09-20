HART — Hart’s volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Mason County Central in a West Michigan Rivers contest Tuesday night in Hart, 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11, 15-11.
“When (we) took control of the game and started getting the ball to their power hitters the pace of the game changed and (we) were in complete control,” Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said.
“Tonight, we lost this game with our passing,” said Central coach Erin O’Harra. “Our serve receive and digging was not where it should have been.”
Hart (11-2-3, 1-1 WMC Rivers) plays at the Freedom Invitational Saturday in Wyoming in the Grand Rapids area and return to league play next Tuesday when they travel to Hesperia.
Central (6-7, 1-2 WMC Rivers) plays again next Tuesday in league play when it hosts North Muskegon.
Central’s individual statistics:
Grace Weinert: 0-1 serve receive; 2 attacks
Charlie Banks: 15-15 serves, 2 aces; 18-23 serve receive; 9 digs; 12-14 attacks, 5 kills; 3 blocks
Alayna Rafter: 18-18 serves, 1 ace; 22 digs; 5-5 attacks, 1 kill; 51-53 sets, 11 assists
Aylin Davila: 8-10 serves; 4-7 serve receive; 6 digs
Ashlyn McKay: 11-12 serve; 7-11 serve receive; 4 digs; 12-14 attacks, 2 kills; 2 blocks; 2-3 sets
Tori Dunblazier: 17-19 serves, 3 aces; 17-21 serve receive; 16 digs; 29-37 attacks, 8 kills; 1 blocks; 2-2 sets
Riley Mast: 1 ace; 1-1 attack, 1 kill; 2 blocks; 3-3 sets
Wren Nelson: 11-13 serves; 14-21 serve receive, 9 digs; 22-27 attacks, 7 kills; 1 block; 5-5 sets, 1 assist.
Hart’s individual statistics:
Laura Bitely: 5 digs
Mya Chckering: 3 aces, 10 kills, 3 digs
Mariana VanAgtmael: 8 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill, 11 digs
Addi Hovey: 2 aces, 20 kills, 1 block, 2 dig
Gabby Schmieding: 2 aces, 10 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs
Rayah Helenhouse: 1 dig
Kelsey Copenhaver: 1 assist, 1 kill, 2 blocks
Grace Gamble: 8 aces, 1 dig
MaKayla Rockwell: 2 aces, 10 assists, 1 kill, 4 digs.
In the junior varsity match, Hart won, 25-20, 25-9.