HART — Hart’s volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Mason County Central in a West Michigan Rivers contest Tuesday night in Hart, 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11, 15-11.

“When (we) took control of the game and started getting the ball to their power hitters the pace of the game changed and (we) were in complete control,” Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said.

“Tonight, we lost this game with our passing,” said Central coach Erin O’Harra. “Our serve receive and digging was not where it should have been.”

Hart (11-2-3, 1-1 WMC Rivers) plays at the Freedom Invitational Saturday in Wyoming in the Grand Rapids area and return to league play next Tuesday when they travel to Hesperia.

Central (6-7, 1-2 WMC Rivers) plays again next Tuesday in league play when it hosts North Muskegon.

Central’s individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 0-1 serve receive; 2 attacks

Charlie Banks: 15-15 serves, 2 aces; 18-23 serve receive; 9 digs; 12-14 attacks, 5 kills; 3 blocks

Alayna Rafter: 18-18 serves, 1 ace; 22 digs; 5-5 attacks, 1 kill; 51-53 sets, 11 assists

Aylin Davila: 8-10 serves; 4-7 serve receive; 6 digs

Ashlyn McKay: 11-12 serve; 7-11 serve receive; 4 digs; 12-14 attacks, 2 kills; 2 blocks; 2-3 sets

Tori Dunblazier: 17-19 serves, 3 aces; 17-21 serve receive; 16 digs; 29-37 attacks, 8 kills; 1 blocks; 2-2 sets

Riley Mast: 1 ace; 1-1 attack, 1 kill; 2 blocks; 3-3 sets

Wren Nelson: 11-13 serves; 14-21 serve receive, 9 digs; 22-27 attacks, 7 kills; 1 block; 5-5 sets, 1 assist.

Hart’s individual statistics:

Laura Bitely: 5 digs

Mya Chckering: 3 aces, 10 kills, 3 digs

Mariana VanAgtmael: 8 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill, 11 digs

Addi Hovey: 2 aces, 20 kills, 1 block, 2 dig

Gabby Schmieding: 2 aces, 10 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs

Rayah Helenhouse: 1 dig

Kelsey Copenhaver: 1 assist, 1 kill, 2 blocks

Grace Gamble: 8 aces, 1 dig

MaKayla Rockwell: 2 aces, 10 assists, 1 kill, 4 digs.

In the junior varsity match, Hart won, 25-20, 25-9.

