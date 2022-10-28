BRETHREN — Hart’s volleyball team split its matches at a triangular hosted by Brethren Thursday, defeating the host Bobcats, 27-25, 25-18, but falling to McBain Northern Michgian Christian, 16-25, 19-25.
The Pirates (28-10-5) next play in the MHSAA Division 3 district tournament, awaiting the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal game at Mason County Central between the host Spartans and Shelby. Hart plays in the district semifinal in Scottville.
Hart’s unofficial statistics:
Abby Hicks: 1 ace, 2 digs
Laura Bitely: 3 digs
Mya Chickering: 3 aces, 3 assists, 12 kills, 2 blocks and 18 digs
Julia Greiner: 1 kill
Mariana VanAgtmael: 1 ace, 20 digs
Gabby Schmeiding: 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
Rayah Helenhouse: 6 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
Kelsey Copenhaver: 1 ace, 14 assists, 8 kills, 11 digs
Grace Gamble: 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
MaKayla Rockwell: 1 ace, 11 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs