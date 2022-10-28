BRETHREN — Hart’s volleyball team split its matches at a triangular hosted by Brethren Thursday, defeating the host Bobcats, 27-25, 25-18, but falling to McBain Northern Michgian Christian, 16-25, 19-25.

The Pirates (28-10-5) next play in the MHSAA Division 3 district tournament, awaiting the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal game at Mason County Central between the host Spartans and Shelby. Hart plays in the district semifinal in Scottville.

Hart’s unofficial statistics:

Abby Hicks: 1 ace, 2 digs

Laura Bitely: 3 digs

Mya Chickering: 3 aces, 3 assists, 12 kills, 2 blocks and 18 digs

Julia Greiner: 1 kill

Mariana VanAgtmael: 1 ace, 20 digs

Gabby Schmeiding: 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Rayah Helenhouse: 6 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

Kelsey Copenhaver: 1 ace, 14 assists, 8 kills, 11 digs

Grace Gamble: 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

MaKayla Rockwell: 1 ace, 11 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs

