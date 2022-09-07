MUSKEGON — Hart's volleyball team swept a three-game match with Orchard View Tuesday night in Muskegon.
The Pirates (7-1-1) will play again Sept. 13 when they host North Muskegon.
Hart's individual statistics:
Laura Bitely: 4 digs
Mya Chickering: 3 aces; 2 kills; 1 block; 2 digs
Mariana VanAgtmael: 18-19 serves; 3 aces; 14 digs
Addi Hovey: 1 assist; 10 kills; 4 blocks; 5 digs
Gabby Schmieding: 10-10 serves; 1 assist; 3 kills; 2 digs
Rayah Helenhouse: 3 assists; 4 kills; 2 digs
Kelsey Copenhaver: 3 kills
Grace Gamble: 11-11 serves, 4 aces, 2 digs
MaKayla Rockwell: 5-5 serves, 2 assists, 3 kills, 6 digs.