HART — Hart's volleyball team fell in the MHSAA district semifinals to Hesperia Wednesday, 14-25, 16-25, 18-25.
"(We) fought through new rotations and set backs they have faced this past week," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle. "(We) served 89 percent as a team going 41 for 46. (We) had 62 digs against a very tough Hesperia offense."
Hart individual statistics:
Rylee Noggle: 3 digs.
Cassidy Copenhaver: 8-8 serves, 1 ace; 5 kills; 17 digs.
Avery Beachum: 4-4 serves; 5 kills; 2 blocks; 6 digs.
Finley Kistler: 14-14 serves, 1 ace; 8 assists; 12 digs
Kloe Klotz: 1 kill, 6 digs
Morland Gamble: 1 kill, 16 digs