KINGSLEY — A strong start at the Kingsley tournament gave the Pirates a win over Grand Traverse Academy, 25-6, 25-22, but the team struggled against Kingsley and lost, 8-25, 14-25.
The fire returned after a break and the Pirates took the third match in pool play with a win over a tough Kalkaska team, 25-13, 26-24.
Finishing pool play with a record of 2-1 qualified the team for the semifinals, facing a tough Traverse City Christian team, battling, but ultimately losing 19-25, 21-25. The Pirates ended the day with a third place finish.
Senior Kloe Klotz was selected to the all-tournament team.
"Congrats Kloe, you earned it today," said Hart coach Amanda VanSickle.
Hart's Individual Stats:
Kloe Klotz: 5 aces, 3 assists, 18 kills, 20 digs.
Mya Chickering: 10 aces, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs.
Finley Kistler: 3 aces, 43 assists, 3 kills, 5 digs.
Addi Hovey: 13 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig.
Audrey Aerts: 9 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs.
Morland Gamble: 3 aces, 2 assists, 18 digs.
MaKayla Rockwell: 2 aces, 8 digs.
Ella Smith: 1 kill, 1 block.
The Pirates open the conference season at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Whitehall.