ONEKAMA — Hart’s volleyball team won the Onekama Invitational Saturday, defeating Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the final.
The Pirates (10-2-3) began the day with a split with Onekama, 25-23, 23-25. Hart then split with St. Mary, 14-25, 25-23, and defeated Grand Traverse Academy, 25-17, 25-16.
In bracket play, Hart defeated the host Portagers, 27-25, 25-21, to get a rematch with the Eagles. Hart won, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10,
Hart returns to play Tuesday when it hosts Mason County Central in a West Michigan Rivers contest.
Hart individual statistics:
Laura Bitely: 16 digs
Mya Chickering: 10 aces, 2 assists, 29 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs
Mariana VanAgtmael: 45-49 serves, 6 aces; 2 assists, 2 kills, 43 digs
Addi Hovey: 4 aces, 50 kills, 6 blocks, 8 digs
Gabby Schmieding: 30-32 serves, 6 aces; 29 assists; 7 kills; 4 digs
Rayah Helenhouse: 5 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig
Kelsey Copenhaver: 4-4 serves, 4 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs
Grace Gamble: 4 aces, 3 assists, 2 kills, 2 digs
MaKayla Rockwell: 24-25 serves; 29 assists; 5 kills, 6 digs