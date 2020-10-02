Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team won all of its three matches Thursday night facing off with Big Rapids in one match and Reed City in two.
Ludington topped Big Rapids, 25-13, 25-23, while beating the Coyotes in their first match, 25-23, 25-19, and in the second match, 25-9 and 25-13.
Rylee Stone was the top server converting on 22 of 24 serves while Morgan Simpson was 19 of 21 on her serves with eight aces.
Karli Mesyar and Maddy Vaara were the leaders in kills for the Orioles with nine and six a piece.
Ludington improves to 18-2 on the season.