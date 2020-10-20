At Hawley Gymnasium, Ludington's juniro varsity volleyball team topped Kent City in three sets and Tri-County and Hesperia in two Monday night.
The Orioles won their match against Kent City, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13; beat Tri-County, 25-20, 26-24; and topped Hesperia, 25-16, 25-22.
Mia Pung was the top server going 36-36 with seven aces while Sophia Grierson was 31-31 in the service game and three aces. Morgan Simpson and Rylee Stone led the Orioles with 13 and 11 kills, apiece, while Emilie Phillips and Ashley McPike added nine and five kills each.
The Orioles ended their season Monday night with a final record of 25-2.