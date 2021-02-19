Veronique Chapman wanted to a chance to keep playing volleyball.
When Alma College offered the Ludington High School senior a chance to play for the Scots, she took the opportunity, and it definitely was to the delight of her family.
“I really liked Alma because it wasn’t really overwhelming, but it wasn’t suffocating. Every time I thought about next year when I’d be in college, I thought about at Alma. I thought if I was imagining myself being there, then it must be the right place for me.
“My dad (Brad) is an (alum) from there,” she said. “He talks about it all the time. We said, let’s reach out and see how it goes. I had a visit there, and I really liked it. Everything was really nice… It seemed like the place for me.”
Chapman, who served as one of Ludington’s setters during her playing days these past few years, had two opportunities to decide between. She could either be a student assistant coach for Aquinas University in Grand Rapids, or she could play for the Scots. She wanted to play.
Chapman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the fall, and she admitted she was nervous about the recruiting.
“Tearing the ACL is a really big knee surgery. I was considering not even making film or reaching out, but I just decided to give it a try,” she said. “But it worked. I am so grateful.
“This is a dream for me.”
Earning an opportunity to play in college didn’t seem to come as a surprise for Ludington coach Becky Vaara.
“‘V’ is a go-getter. She started, I can remember her freshman year, very timid and quiet,” Vaara said. “Then it was kind of like by her sophomore year, it was like, all right, let’s do it, ‘I’ll run whatever you want.’ I showed her the list of the tons of different sets, and she stepped up and said OK, let’s get lots of reps in.”
Vaara said it’s not just her ability to get the offense moving through her sets, but Chapman worked hard to make sure the ball never touched the ground, either.
“She pushes her team to be better and be stronger. I’m excited for her to get to the next level,” Vaara said.
Overall, Vaara said the program is showing that it has become pretty strong as Chapman is expected to be not the only player from the Orioles to sign a letter of intent to play college athletics. More signings for girls on the squad are likely to happen in the next several weeks.
“The program is growing, and lots of girls are signing up to be in our camps,” Vaara said. “I think it’s pretty exciting that we have some good athletes and that the program is growing and we’re more competitive out there.”
Officially, Chapman said she will be undecided when she gets to campus in the fall, but she is leaning toward studying environmental science or environmental studies. She is also interested in studying abroad.
“I’m definitely open to different career paths,” Chapman said.
With graduation coming into view for Chapman, she said she’s really thinking back to the fun she’s had playing volleyball with her teammates over the course of her high school career at Ludington.
“When I got hurt, the first thing I said was, ‘I can’t play with my team anymore,’” she said. “I was so sad. We had all these things we wanted to accomplish like districts and conference. It was just… It wasn’t the greatest at the very end. But, I’m going to miss everyone next year. We’re still pretty close, and in the summer times, we’ll be out here all day.”
Chapman said her parents, Brad and Carmen Chapman, have always been very supportive of her.
“My dad is a little bit happy that I chose Alma College,” she said. “They’re always really supportive, and always very proud of me.”