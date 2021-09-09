Ludington’s junior varsity team hosted Manistee for a scrimmage Thursday evening at Oriole Field.
Ludington JV coach Rich Kirby said the two teams played four 10-minute quarters with a running clock. There was a 4-minute halftime, and the schools only ran their respective offenses and defenses.
Kirby said the Orioles had many players get to participate in the scrimmage, and he was happy with the play of Daniel Ramirez. Ludington scored on three times in the scrimmage while the Chippewas scored once, Kirby said.