SHELBY — Ludington's volleyball team swept the competition Thursday night, beating all three teams in two sets.
The Orioles started their night topping Shelby 25-15, 25-22; Reed City 25-4, 25-9, and beating Grant 25-12, 25-10.
"I was happy with our overall play tonight," said Ludington coach Rebecca Vaara. "We added freshman Maddy Vaara to the line up and was strong on the net and with coverage."
Elena Vaara led the Orioles with 25 kills while De'Lahna Porter added 20 of her own.
Veronique Chapman set her teammates up well Thursday night with 38 assists.
Ludington statistics:
Elena Vaara: 25 kills, 8 blocks, 1 ace, 9 digs
De'Lahna Porter: 20 kills, 12 blocks, 4 aces, 9 digs
Sophia Cooney: 26 digs, 2 aces
Veronique Chapman: 28 assists, 1 kill, 12 digs
Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs, 1 assist, 5 blocks
Lauren Johnson: 3 kills, 4 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs
Zoe Voss: 3 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs
Delaney Williams: 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 7 digs
Morgan Sanocki: 3 digs
Maddy Vaara: 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs