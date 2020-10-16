SHELBY — Ludington's volleyball team swept the competition Thursday night, beating all three teams in two sets.

The Orioles started their night topping Shelby 25-15, 25-22; Reed City 25-4, 25-9, and beating Grant 25-12, 25-10.

"I was happy with our overall play tonight," said Ludington coach Rebecca Vaara. "We added freshman Maddy Vaara to the line up and was strong on the net and with coverage."

Elena Vaara led the Orioles with 25 kills while De'Lahna Porter added 20 of her own.

Veronique Chapman set her teammates up well Thursday night with 38 assists.

Ludington statistics:

Elena Vaara: 25 kills, 8 blocks, 1 ace, 9 digs

De'Lahna Porter: 20 kills, 12 blocks, 4 aces, 9 digs

Sophia Cooney: 26 digs, 2 aces

Veronique Chapman: 28 assists, 1 kill, 12 digs

Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs, 1 assist, 5 blocks

Lauren Johnson: 3 kills, 4 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs

Zoe Voss: 3 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs

Delaney Williams: 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs

Madisyn Wysong: 7 digs

Morgan Sanocki: 3 digs

Maddy Vaara: 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 digs