MANISTEE — Ludington battled with Manistee in a Lakes 8 conference match Tuesday night and came away victorious in three sets.
The Orioles won their sets, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14.
"The girls had a good night tonight," said head coach Becky Vaara. "We were off for a week, so I think they were excited to get a game in."
Elena Vaara and De'Lahna Porter played strong on the net tonight for the Orioles, racking up 12 kills each.
Sophia Cooney and Morgan Sanocki were solid in the service game with four and three aces apiece, while Veronique Chapman had 24 assists on the night.
Ludington statistics:
Elena Vaara: 12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 4 digs, 1 assist
De'Lahna Porter: 12 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs
Veronique Chapman: 24 assists, 1 ace, 2 digs
Sophia Cooney: 4 aces, 6 digs
Morgan Sanocki: 3 aces, 3 digs
Keelyn Laird: 1 kill, 1 block, 1 ace
Lauren Johnson: 2 kills, 1 block, 3 assists, 1 dig
Madisyn Wysong: 1 ace, 4 digs
Delaney Williams: 2 kills
Zoe Voss: 1 dig