The Ludington volleyball team finished second to Shelby at its Ludington invitational on Friday, losing in the championship game, 18-25, 19-25.
"Overall, I was really happy with our play. We have a very young team," said Ludington coach Becky Vaara.
In pool play, the Orioles beat Mason County Central, 25-21, 25-13; Clare, 22-25, 25-21, 17-16; Reed City, 25-20, 25-18, and Beaverton, 13-25, 25-15, 16-14. They lost in pool play to Shelby, 18-25, 25-14, 13-15.
Leading the team were Maddy Vaara in kills with 28 and aces with 11, Karli Mesyar in assists with 37, Keelyn Laird in blocks with eight and Mia Pung in digs with 25.
"Today we struggled with our serve receive and passing game. As a team we just need to get in the gym again and focus some more on these areas," Vaara said. "Our setters and hitters need a little more time working to connect a little better, and we have to increase our communication on the court.
"I saw some great things today and I'm super excited about our potential for the rest of the season," she said.
The Orioles play again at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at Big Rapids.
Ludington's Individual Stats:
Maddy Vaara: 28 kills, 11 aces, 2 blocks, 16 digs, 28 assists
Keelyn Laird: 25 kills, 4 aces, 8 blocks, 12 digs, 2 assists
Rylee Stone: 16 kills, 1 ace, 5 blocks, 14 digs, 2 assists
Karli Mesyar: 37 assists, 7 aces
Mia Pung: 25 digs, 8 aces, 5 assists
Jordyn Anderson: 16 kills, 1 ace, 5 blocks, 4 digs, 13 assists
Zoe Voss: 9 kills, 8 aces, 7 digs, 2 assists
Olivia Lynn: 4 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 9 digs