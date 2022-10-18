WHITEHALL — Ludington's volleyball team finished its regular season in West Michigan Conference play with an unblemished record, defeating Whitehall Tuesday in Whitehall, 25-22, 25-18, 27-25.
The Orioles (30-10-2, 6-0) can take the West Michigan Conference's Lakes Division title outright at the league tournament it hosts on Saturday.
"We didn’t have many aces tonight, which means Whitehall had some great serve receive. The girls fought hard, but it was a lot of back and forth point for point," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "We struggled on our blocking, but did a good job of getting balls up. We just have to spend the rest of the week preparing for the tournament this weekend."
Ludington's individual statistics:
Maddy Vaara: 16 digs, 18 kills, 3 blocks
Karli Mesyar: 19 digs, 3 assists, 1 kill
Jordyn Anderson: 6 digs, 34 assists, 5 block, 3 kills
Mia Pung: 13 digs
Keelyn Laird: 10 kills, 16 digs, 1 aces
Ashley McPike: 4 block, 5 kills, 3 dogs
Olivia Lynn: 4 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks
Mia Voss: 3 ace, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 1 assist
Mya Bryant: 2 aces
In the junior varsity match, Ludington defeated Whitehall, 25-15, 25-18. Madelyn Kenyon had two aces and eight assists. Elianna Jeruzal added three digs, four assists and seven kills. Samantha Zwick had three aces and 16 digs. Jaelyn Laird had five aces, eight assists, seven kills and three blocks.