WHITEHALL — Ludington's volleyball team finished its regular season in West Michigan Conference play with an unblemished record, defeating Whitehall Tuesday in Whitehall, 25-22, 25-18, 27-25.

The Orioles (30-10-2, 6-0) can take the West Michigan Conference's Lakes Division title outright at the league tournament it hosts on Saturday.

"We didn’t have many aces tonight, which means Whitehall had some great serve receive. The girls fought hard, but it was a lot of back and forth point for point," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "We struggled on our blocking, but did a good job of getting balls up. We just have to spend the rest of the week preparing for the tournament this weekend."

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 16 digs, 18 kills, 3 blocks

Karli Mesyar: 19 digs, 3 assists, 1 kill

Jordyn Anderson: 6 digs, 34 assists, 5 block, 3 kills

Mia Pung: 13 digs

Keelyn Laird: 10 kills, 16 digs, 1 aces

Ashley McPike: 4 block, 5 kills, 3 dogs

Olivia Lynn: 4 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks

Mia Voss: 3 ace, 2 blocks, 2 kills, 1 assist

Mya Bryant: 2 aces

In the junior varsity match, Ludington defeated Whitehall, 25-15, 25-18. Madelyn Kenyon had two aces and eight assists. Elianna Jeruzal added three digs, four assists and seven kills. Samantha Zwick had three aces and 16 digs. Jaelyn Laird had five aces, eight assists, seven kills and three blocks.